Leo XIV's brother recalls feeling of 'disbelief' over his sibling becoming pope

NEW LENOX, Ill. — When white smoke poured out of the Sistine Chapel revealing that a new pope had been chosen, John Prevost turned on his television in Illinois, called his niece and they watched in awe as his brother's name was announced.
''She started screaming because it was her uncle and I was in the moment of disbelief that this cannot be possible because it's too far from what we thought would happen," Prevost said Thursday in an interview with The Associated Press from his home in New Lenox, Illinois.
Next, he said he felt an intense sense of pride that his brother, Cardinal Robert Prevost, had become the 267th pontiff to lead the Catholic Church, making the Chicago-born missionary the first U.S. pope.
''It's quite an honor; it's quite a once in a lifetime," he said. ''But I think it's quite a responsibility and I think it's going to lead to bigger and better things, but I think people are going to watch him very closely to see what he's doing.''
Robert Prevost, a 69-year-old member of the Augustinian religious order who spent his career ministering in Peru, took the name Leo XIV.
John Prevost described his brother as being very concerned for the poor and those who don't have a voice. He said he expects him to be a ''second Pope Francis.''
''He's not going to be real far left and he's not going to be real far right,'' he added. ''Kind of right down the middle.''
At one point during the interview, John Prevost realized he had missed several calls from his brother, so he gave the new pope a call back.