The 60th Academy of Country Music Awards are here. Newcomer Ella Langley leads the nominees

NEW YORK — The 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards celebrate their 60th anniversary Thursday night. And by the looks of it, they're not planning on slowing down any time soon.
There's a lot to celebrate. Sixteen-time ACM Award winner Reba McEntire will once again host. Keith Urban will be awarded the coveted ACM Triple Crown Award, marking the first time an artist has received the trophy on stage since Carrie Underwood was honored in 2010.
And perhaps most exciting of all: the ACM Awards will open with a 14-minute ''Songs of the Decades'' performance highlight 60 years of country music and featuring McEntire, Clint Black, Dan + Shay, Wynonna Judd, LeAnn Rimes, Sugarland and more.
The ACM festivities actually began ahead of Thursday's event. Before the award show, first-time nominee Ella Langley won the title of female new artist; the male award went to Zach Top.
Here's what you need to know before the main ACMs attraction begins.
How to watch the ACM Awards
The ACM Awards will stream on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch Live beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern and 5 p.m. Pacific. No Prime membership is required to view the livestream.
This year's ACM Awards nominees