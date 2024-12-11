The Sundance Film Festival unveils its lineup including Jennifer Lopez, Questlove and more

Some performances that may have people talking into the year include: Benedict Cumberbatch in ''The Thing with Feathers,'' about a father processing the loss of his wife; Joel Edgerton and Felicity Jones in ''Train Dreams'' about a railroad day laborer from the ''Sing Sing'' writer and director; John Lithgow and Olivia Colman as father and daughter in ''Jimpa''; Lopez in Condon's lush and vibrant musical adaptation; Lily Gladstone and Youn Yuh-jung in Andrew Ahn's ''The Wedding Banquet''; Josh O'Connor in ''Rebuilding''; and Ben Whishaw and Rebecca Hall in ''Peter Hujar's Day,'' about New York's downtown art scene in the 1970s, from Ira Sachs.