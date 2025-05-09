Soviet-era spacecraft is expected to plummet to Earth this weekend after 53 years

By Friday, all indications pointed to a reentry early Saturday morning, U.S. Eastern Time, give or take several hours. While space debris trackers around the world converged in their forecasts, it was still too soon to know exactly when and where the spacecraft known as Kosmos 482 would come down. That uncertainty was due to potential solar activity and the spacecraft's old condition. Its parachutes were expected to be useless by now and its batteries long dead.