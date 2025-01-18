The rise and fall of customer service

Optimizing service to customers (however it’s called) consists of a few necessary steps. The first is determining what matters to customers and influences their decisions to deal with a given organization. The second step is measuring how well the needs of customers are being met. The third step is digging deeper to find the exact details underlying areas of dissatisfaction so they can be addressed — while expanding on things that lead to high satisfaction. The fourth step is putting into place a structure that creates doable action plans that build on strengths and address shortcomings. The fifth step is designating effective resources to implement the plans. And the sixth step is monitoring how effective the implemented plans are, abandoning ineffective ones, modifying ones that can be improved, and designing and implementing new ones where needed.