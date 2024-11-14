High Schools

Most intriguing one-on-one matchups happening in high school football state semifinals this week

Many of Minnesota’s best high school football players will go head-to-head this week in the state semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium.

By David La Vaque

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 14, 2024 at 12:30PM
Expect Minnetonka linebacker Dylan Hudgens, left, to put pressure on Anoka quarterback Peyton Podany in the Class 6A football semifinals this week. (Ayrton Breckenridge (Hudgens) and Aaron Lavinsky (Podany)/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Anoka quarterback Peyton Podany vs. Minnetonka middle linebacker Dylan Hudgens ... and Skippers defensive coordinator Matt Lombardi

Class 6A, Anoka vs. Minnetonka, Thursday, 7 p.m.

Podany broke out this season with 2,212 passing yards and 19 touchdowns — none more dramatic than the go-ahead connection with senior Afy Ibekwe from 8 yards out and just 3:27 on the clock to knock off Lakeville North last week. Hudgens, a 6-2, 215-pound specimen, leads Minnetonka in tackles (106) and stops for a loss (14). Behind Hudgens are the brains of defensive coordinator Lombardi, the architect of four Prep Bowl championships — three with Wayzata and one with Maple Grove. Former Wayzata coach Brad Anderson once said Lombardi’s schemes “could make 11 seem like 13 out there.”

Shakopee running back TJ Clark vs. Maple Grove linebacker Jacob Wrbanek

Class 6A, Shakopee vs. Maple Grove, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Clark, Sabers coach Ray Betton said, “ain’t but a buck 60 [160 pounds], but he runs hard.” Last week, he carried the ball on seven of eight plays on a drive that started at the 50-yard line and scored a 6-yard touchdown that helped Shakopee defeat Mounds View. Wrbanek, who measures 6-3 and 210 pounds, has raised his level of play against the best all season. He made 13 tackles against Centennial and Anoka, 10 at Minnetonka and a whopping 17 against Eden Prairie.

Becker defensive back Sawyer Brown vs. Marshall tight end Jack Meier

Class 4A, Becker vs. Marshall, Thursday, 10:30 a.m.

Brown hauled in three interceptions this season, including one last week against Holy Angels of Richfield. Meier caught three passes for 127 yards last week and established his identity as the Tigers’ go-to receiver.

Minneota running back Ryan Meagher vs. Parkers Prairie linebacker Evan Lenzen

Class 1A, Minneota vs. Parkers Prairie, Saturday, 11:30 a.m.

Meagher was the Vikings workhorse all season, rushing for 1,537 yards and 32 touchdowns on 162 carries. Lenzen led his team with 10 total tackles last week against previously undefeated Upsala/Swanville.

LeRoy-Ostrander/Lyle-Pacelli defense vs. Fertile-Beltrami running back Isaiah Wright

Nine-player, LeRoy-Ostrander/Lyle-Pacelli vs. Fertile-Beltrami, Thursday, 4 p.m.

The Cardinals’ defensive unit shut down and shut out Renville County West’s offense last week in a 50-0 win. Next is Wright, who brings 2,067 rushing yards and 32 touchdowns into U.S. Bank Stadium.

David La Vaque

Reporter

David La Vaque is a high school sports reporter who has been the lead high school hockey writer for the Star Tribune since 2010. He is co-author of “Tourney Time,” a book about the history of Minnesota’s boys hockey state tournament published in 2020 and updated in 2024.

