Most intriguing one-on-one matchups happening in high school football state semifinals this week
Many of Minnesota’s best high school football players will go head-to-head this week in the state semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Class 6A, Anoka vs. Minnetonka, Thursday, 7 p.m.
Podany broke out this season with 2,212 passing yards and 19 touchdowns — none more dramatic than the go-ahead connection with senior Afy Ibekwe from 8 yards out and just 3:27 on the clock to knock off Lakeville North last week. Hudgens, a 6-2, 215-pound specimen, leads Minnetonka in tackles (106) and stops for a loss (14). Behind Hudgens are the brains of defensive coordinator Lombardi, the architect of four Prep Bowl championships — three with Wayzata and one with Maple Grove. Former Wayzata coach Brad Anderson once said Lombardi’s schemes “could make 11 seem like 13 out there.”
Shakopee running back TJ Clark vs. Maple Grove linebacker Jacob Wrbanek
Class 6A, Shakopee vs. Maple Grove, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Clark, Sabers coach Ray Betton said, “ain’t but a buck 60 [160 pounds], but he runs hard.” Last week, he carried the ball on seven of eight plays on a drive that started at the 50-yard line and scored a 6-yard touchdown that helped Shakopee defeat Mounds View. Wrbanek, who measures 6-3 and 210 pounds, has raised his level of play against the best all season. He made 13 tackles against Centennial and Anoka, 10 at Minnetonka and a whopping 17 against Eden Prairie.
Becker defensive back Sawyer Brown vs. Marshall tight end Jack Meier
Class 4A, Becker vs. Marshall, Thursday, 10:30 a.m.
Brown hauled in three interceptions this season, including one last week against Holy Angels of Richfield. Meier caught three passes for 127 yards last week and established his identity as the Tigers’ go-to receiver.
Minneota running back Ryan Meagher vs. Parkers Prairie linebacker Evan Lenzen
Class 1A, Minneota vs. Parkers Prairie, Saturday, 11:30 a.m.
Meagher was the Vikings workhorse all season, rushing for 1,537 yards and 32 touchdowns on 162 carries. Lenzen led his team with 10 total tackles last week against previously undefeated Upsala/Swanville.
LeRoy-Ostrander/Lyle-Pacelli defense vs. Fertile-Beltrami running back Isaiah Wright
Nine-player, LeRoy-Ostrander/Lyle-Pacelli vs. Fertile-Beltrami, Thursday, 4 p.m.
The Cardinals’ defensive unit shut down and shut out Renville County West’s offense last week in a 50-0 win. Next is Wright, who brings 2,067 rushing yards and 32 touchdowns into U.S. Bank Stadium.
Best vs. best: Most intriguing individual matchups at the high school football state semis
Many of Minnesota’s best high school football players will go head-to-head this week in the state semifinals.