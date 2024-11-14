Podany broke out this season with 2,212 passing yards and 19 touchdowns — none more dramatic than the go-ahead connection with senior Afy Ibekwe from 8 yards out and just 3:27 on the clock to knock off Lakeville North last week. Hudgens, a 6-2, 215-pound specimen, leads Minnetonka in tackles (106) and stops for a loss (14). Behind Hudgens are the brains of defensive coordinator Lombardi, the architect of four Prep Bowl championships — three with Wayzata and one with Maple Grove. Former Wayzata coach Brad Anderson once said Lombardi’s schemes “could make 11 seem like 13 out there.”