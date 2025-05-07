High Schools

Maple Grove softball vs. Stillwater in today’s Star Tribune livestream

Watch on startribune.com: The No. 7-ranked Crimson host Maya Schroeder and the No. 3 Ponies in a Class 4A showdown at 4:30 p.m.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 7, 2025 at 8:05PM
(Cheryl Myers)

Star Tribune livestreams

As part of our commitment to expanding high school sports coverage, we are livestreaming prep softball and baseball games from some of the best Twin Cities and Greater Minnesota teams this season.

Come back to this article page an hour before the game begins to see the livestream feed.

Upcoming livestreams: To watch these livestreams, visit startribune.com/live on the scheduled game date.

  • Thursday, May 8: Benilde-St. Margaret’s vs. St. Louis Park baseball, 6 p.m.
    • Friday, May 9: Brainerd vs. Champlin Park softball, 7 p.m.
      • Tuesday, May 13: Andover vs. Blaine baseball, 7 p.m.
        • Thursday, May 15: Centennial vs. Forest Lake at Jane Sage Cowles Stadium, University of Minnesota, 6:15 p.m.
          • Saturday, May 17 — Baseball Day Minnesota 2025:
            • Duluth Marshal vs. Montevideo, 10 a.m.
              • Perham vs. Rockford, 2 p.m.
                • Mounds View vs. Maple Grove, 4 p.m.
                  • Chaska vs. Waconia, 7 p.m.
                  • Wednesday, May 19: White Bear Lake vs. Mounds View baseball at Target Field, 4:30 p.m.

                    Video on demand

                    A full replay from this game will be available on this page shortly after the event ends.

                    Previous livestreams: To watch a replay, tap a game from the list below.

                    Star Tribune’s Softball Hub

                    For results from this game and others played across the state, visit the MN Softball Hub — the premier online source for Minnesota high school softball scores, schedules, stats, rankings, recruiting news, livestreams, video highlights and more.

