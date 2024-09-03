The Minnesota Interview: Alix Kendall’s next stop might be Hollywood

A: I guess you might call it a dramedy, although there’s a lot more comedic moments than dramatic ones. The main character is me, a news anchor. It’s about my relationship with my brother who has complicated mental health issues. The newsroom is just a backdrop. The script has gone through many incarnations. I’ve entered it, at various times, in contests and taken online master classes on screenwriting. I’ve been working with a small production company out of Santa Monica, [Calif.,] that really likes the story, but we’ve been running into creative differences, so it may end up somewhere else. The main thing is that now I’ll have the time to craft the script the way I want it to be.