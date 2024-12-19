The Minneapolis City Council is being irresponsible with public safety

Mayor Frey vetoed this budget, but the council overrode the mayor’s attempt to keep up momentum on the current ecosystem of public safety efforts. Three years ago, the people of Minneapolis sent a clear message at the polls: Whey did not support “defunding” the police. Yet here we are, watching as our representatives implement policies that defy that decisive vote. Our citizens voted for “both-and” — we must both transform the MPD into a force of properly vetted, well-trained officers who are invested in community well-being, avoid racist practices, respect the sanctity of life and follow the principles of de-escalation, and give our community safe streets and timely responses to emergencies. It is radical — and reckless — to rip away the resources needed to achieve those two overriding goals. Without recruiting and training the caliber of officers who can restore trust and enact meaningful change while also delivering safe streets, the MPD cannot either meet court-mandated reforms or reduce crime.