The Latest: Harris, Trump shift plans after Hurricane Helene's destruction

''The president just called me yesterday afternoon and I missed him and called him right back and he just said ‘Hey, what do you need?' And I told him, you know, we've got what we need, we'll work through the federal process,'' Kemp said. ''He offered if there are other things we need just to call him directly, which I appreciate that. But we've had FEMA embedded with us since a day or two before the storm hit in our state operations center in Atlanta. We've got a great relationship with them.''