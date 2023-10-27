"The Golden Bachelor" is headed to Minnesota after Minneapolis resident Leslie Fhima received one of the show's three final roses.

The 64-year-old fitness instructor will host star Gerry Turner in the Twin Cities during next week's episode, introducing him to her family, including her three grandkids. The hit ABC-TV reality show already hinted at a "hometown date" here, showing Turner chatting with fans on the Stone Arch Bridge on a sunny day.

During Thursday's episode, Turner sent home three women. Along with Fhima, widow Theresa Nist and teacher Faith Martin remain.

While on a group date at the Santa Monica pier, Fhima and Turner reflected on their ATV-riding date, which resulted in bruises in "odd places," as Turner put it.

"I wake up through the night thinking about you and laughing," Turner said.

Fhima told him that it had been a tough couple days as he took another woman on a date. "It brings up a lot of past feelings from other relationships," she said, "because I have been cheated on many many times."

She began to cry, and Turner comforted her, saying "I've got you."

Leslie Fhima and Gerry Turner kiss during Thursday night’s episode of the hit reality show “The Golden Bachelor.”

Turner said he'd felt protective of Fhima on the ATVs, looking back to check on her. "I noticed that..." she replied. "I even told some of the girls, I said, 'He kept looking back to see if I was OK,' and nobody does that for me."

"I will," Turner said.

As they hugged again, she whispered, "I'm falling in love with you."

"You're my girl," he replied.