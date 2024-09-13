Rash: The global glare on America’s election

In a notably nonpartisan manner, Simon explained how his office and the state conducts elections, and how Minnesotans respond with turnout levels that often lead the nation. Democracy is vibrant in Finland, too, where Sanna Raita-aho reports on politics for the Helsinki-based Finnish News Agency. Debates in her country were more staid, she said, agreeing with the cohort’s consensus that Vice President Kamala Harris won the debate “very clearly,” in part with “smart one-liners which were also very entertaining.” But like other observers abroad and stateside she still expects this country’s vote to be close.