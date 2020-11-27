The father of invention

“Zappa,” a thorough documentary on the life of Frank Zappa, helps dismiss the notion that the artist was merely a novelty act. Director Alex Winter relies on a treasure chest of previously unseen archival material, showing off his subject’s musical chops, stubbornness and a determination to zig when his peers were zagging.

Now streaming on demand at thezappamovie.com

To be or not to be

Media has gotten so obsessed with COVID-19 and the Misadventures of Donald Trump, it often overlooks other important news subjects. “This Life With Lisa Ling” has always striven to spotlight underreported stories. Its season premiere introduces viewers to a college prep school in California that hosts a book club with neighboring prisoners. It’s a fascinating example of how people from different worlds can come together simply by dissecting “Hamlet.”

8 p.m. Sunday, CNN

Surprise party

“Fargo” wraps up its generally satisfying fourth season with twists you won’t see coming, even though they make as much sense as anything set in a Coen brothers’ galaxy (the closing credits offer the Easter egg of all Easter eggs). I initially thought Chris Rock was miscast as a tough 1950s gangster, but he discovered his inner James Cagney in the final episodes. Let’s hope his performance gives him permission to stop accepting thankless roles in Adam Sandler comedies.

9 p.m. Sunday, FX. Available Monday on Hulu

Turn on, tune in

Errol Morris’ latest film, “My Psychedelic Love Story,” consists almost entirely of a sit-down with Joanna Harcourt-Smith, the onetime girlfriend of Timothy Leary. Smith isn’t the most reliable narrator — her drug use knows no bounds — but she weaves a great yarn, one that suggests a jaw-dropping conspiracy, sprinkled with cameos from Francis Ford Coppola, Keith Richards and Andy Warhol. It’s a trip.

8 p.m. Sunday, Showtime

Blue Christmas

The Country Music Association is still feeling the sting from ticked-off John Prine fans, whose hero’s passing was ignored during a recent awards show. “CMA Country Christmas” does nothing to change the group’s reputation for overlooking outlaws. Hosts Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins muddle through recycled jokes from Sonny & Cher, Florida Georgia Line giggles through a number about the pleasures of getting drunk around the tree and Kelsea Ballerini manages to turn the usually sultry “Santa Baby” into a children’s song. Something tells me Jason Isbell won’t be watching.

8 p.m. Monday, KSTP, Ch. 5

Neal Justin