The 5 best things our food writers ate in the Twin Cities area this week

At House of Hue, egg rolls ($5.50 for two), bành mí sandwiches ($6.50) as well as Bun bo Hue in a few varieties — traditional beef as well as pork and vegan — are offered. The popular order in our group was the traditional ($17.95), in which my relative gave an enthusiastic thumbs up to authenticity. Having visited Hue in central Vietnam, eating the dish every time I could get my hands on it, I also appreciated and reminisced about how deep and balanced the flavors could run — the beef broth infused with dried chiles for heat and aromatics such as lemongrass and onions for citrus and sweet. Cubes of beef shank were fall-apart tender, shrimp balls offered a lighter alternative between bites and bone marrow collagen was discarded by some at our table, eaten by others. Either way, each bowl is a generous serving, and we ended up having leftovers.