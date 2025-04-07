Panic Monday: Wall Street follows global markets sharply lower as Trump doubles down on tariffs

Wall Street is pointing toward major losses Monday, following enormous declines last week, as fears mount that U.S. tariffs announced by President Donald Trump will slow global economic growth.
European and Asian shares are tumbling sharply, while the leading U.S. index briefly flirted with bear market territory before the opening bell.
Oil prices sank again, briefly dipping below $60 a barrel for the first time since 2021, with more investors anticipating that a trade war will chill global economic growth.
Futures for the S&P 500 tumbled 2.7% in premarket trading Monday, while futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 2.4%. Nasdaq futures fell 3%. All three indexes recouped some of their overnight losses, when the S&P 500 was headed toward bear market territory — defined as a fall of more than 20% from the peak. The index was off 17.4% as of the end of last week.
The massive sell-off in riskier assets at the start of the trading week follows President Trump’s announcement of sharply higher U.S. import taxes and retaliation from China that saw markets fall sharply Thursday and Friday.
Trump’s tariff strategy has long been criticized by economists, investors and business leaders, who fear that U.S. isolation will severely limit economic growth.
‘‘The recent tariffs will likely increase inflation and are causing many to consider a greater probability of a recession,‘’ wrote JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon in his annual letter to shareholders Monday. ‘’Whether or not the menu of tariffs causes a recession remains in question, but it will slow down growth."
Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index lost nearly 8% shortly after the market opened and futures trading for the benchmark was briefly suspended. It closed down 7.8% at 31,136.58.