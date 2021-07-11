MLB DRAFT

Where: Denver.

When: First round Sunday (6 p.m., ESPN); rounds 2-10 Monday (noon, MLB Network); final rounds Tuesday (11 a.m., MLB Network).

Twins' top picks: Their first-round pick is No. 26 overall, and they have the 34th overall pick as part of the competitive balance Round A.

Top prospects: Marcelo Mayer, SS, Eastlake High, Chula Vista, Calif.; Jordan Lawlar, SS, Jesuit (Dallas) Prep; Jack Leiter, RHP, Vanderbilt; Jackson Jobe, RHP, Heritage Hall (Oklahoma City) High; Henry Davis, C, Louisville; Kumar Rocker, RHP, Vanderbilt.

First-round order

1. Pittsburgh; 2. Texas; 3. Detroit; 4. Boston; 5. Baltimore; 6. Arizona; 7. Kansas City; 8. Colorado; 9. L.A. Angels; 10. N.Y. Mets;

11. Washington; 12. Seattle; 13. Philadelphia; 14. San Francisco; 15. Milwaukee; 16. Miami;

17. Cincinnati; 18. St. Louis; 19. Toronto; 20. N.Y. Yankees; 21. Chicago Cubs; 22. Chicago White Sox; 23. Cleveland; 24. Atlanta; 25. Oakland; 26. Twins; 27. San Diego; 28. Tampa Bay; 29. L.A. Dodgers; 30. Cincinnati*

*Compensation for losing Trevor Bauer to the Dodgers in free agency

Note: Houston forfeited its first-round pick in the sign-stealing scandal