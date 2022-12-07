Thaw And More Significant Slush Coming

A Developing Storm Next Week?

It's still way too early to tell, but extended weather models are suggesting a fairly sizeable storm system developing in the middle part of the country next week. This storm could bring scattered showers and storms (some strong to severe) to the Southern US, with areas of heavy snow and wind on the colder, northern side of the storm. We'll definitely be watching this as it unfolds over the coming days. Stay tuned...

Milder December Temps Closer To Home

The temperature trend over the next several days shows milder temperatures returning to much of the Central US. Temperatures across the Upper Midwest (including Minnesota) could return to above average levels with highs back in the mid/upper 30s closer to home. Meanwhile, folks in the Western US will be dealing with cooler than average temps over the next several days.

Extended Temperature Outlook

The extended temperature outlook for Minneapolis through mid month shows milder temperatures returning as we approach the end of the week/weekend with highs back in the mid/upper 30s. Readings could take a bit of a hit once again as we approach the 3rd weekend of the month. Stay tuned...

Weather Outlook Through The Weekend

The extended weather outlook through early next week shows somewhat active weather in place across the Upper Midwest. Areas of light snow will be possible across Central Minnesota early Wednesday with more wintry precipitation possible Friday and into the Weekend. The big story appears to be the developing storm system early next week across the Midwest. Stay tuned as this system unfolds...

Extended Precipitation Outlook

The extended precipitation outlook through early next week shows a fairly decent blob of precipitation working into the region. Through Tuesday, some spots could pick up 0.50" to 1.00" (or more) of precipitation. Some of the precipitation could actually fall in the form of rain early next week.

Twin Cities Weather Outlook For Wednesday

Here's the weather outlook for the Twin Cities on Wednesday, December 7th, which looks fairly chilly with temps only warming into the low/mid 20s. There will be a cloudier skies and perhaps a few flakes in the morning, but skies should turn sunnier through the afternoon.

Weather Outlook on Wednesday

Temps across the region on Wednesday will be cooler than average by nearly -10F to -20F with some spots across the international border having a hard time warming above the 0F mark. There will also be areas of snow across the northern half of the state with minor accumulations possible.

Minor Snow Potential Through Midweek

The simulated radar through on Wednesday shows a fairly small blip of snow working through the Central part of Minnesota and into northern Wisconsin. The Twin Cities could get clipped, but a few flakes/flurries, but the best chance of any minor accumulations will be north of the Twin Cities.

Meteograms For Minneapolis

Temps on Wednesday will be chilly to start in the morning with readings in the mid teens. High temps late in the day will only warm into the lower 20s, which will be nearly -10F below average for early December. Skies will be a little cloudier in the morning with a few flurries possible in the northern metro, but there should be a little more sun by the afternoon. Winds will be out of the north around 10mph-15mph.

Hourly Feels Like Temps

Feels like temps will start in the single digits in the morning and will only warm into the mid teens by the afternoon. Wednesday will be the coldest day out of the next several.

Precipitation Departure From Average Since Jan. 1st

The Twin Cities is nearly nearly -9.45" below average for the year, which is the 18th driest start to any year on record (through December 5th). Meanwhile, International Fall, MN is still nearly 9.31"above average, which is still the 2nd wettest start to any year on record there.

Drought Update

It has been a dry year for many across central and southern MN. Extreme drought continues across parts of the Twin Cities to the Minnesota River Valley where rainfall deficits have been the greatest. It would be nice to get a good soaking prior to heading into winter, but it doesn't appear that anything substantial is on the way anytime soon.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended temperature outlook for Minneapolis cooler than average temperatures continuing through midweek. Near average temperatures return later this week and into the weekend with a December thaw possibly into early next week!

Extended Weather Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended weather outlook over the next 7 days shows chillier than average temperatures in place through Wednesday before we warm up near the freezing mark this weekend. It could be quite a bit warmer early next week with rain/snow chances possible as well.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

Here's the ECMWF extended temperature outlook for Minneapolis through the middle part of December. It'll be quite chilly on Wednesday, but a modest December warmup will take us into the weekend and through most of next week with highs back in the mid/upper 30s.

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 day temperature outlook shows cooler than average temps across much of the Western US as we approach mid month. Warmer than average temps will be in place across the Northeastern US.

8 to 14 Day Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 Day precipitation outlook shows more active weather in place across the northern tier of the nation and especially in the Great Lakes/Northeast.

Thaw And More Significant Slush Coming

By Paul Douglas

Yes, I can hibernate while standing with my eyes wide open. Notice I don't blink. Look, if you tell yourself you're miserable, you will be miserable. No, a Minnesota winter is not a cold, crystalline near-death experience. It's a chance to look inward, retreat, regroup and slumber, after the sticky insanity of summer. If we didn't have real winters, our summers wouldn't seem nearly as magical. That's my take - your results may vary.

A snowy coating is possible today in the metro as another smear of light snow tracks north of MSP; a couple inches from Mille Lacs to Brainerd and Alexandria. A southern system may brush MSP with a little slush Friday, but most of the moisture stays south of town.

The next opportunity for a big full-latitude storm capable of pumping moisture from the Gulf of Mexico into Minnesota comes next Tuesday and Wednesday. Models hint at a mix of rain and snow for the Twin Cities, with plowable snow over roughly the northern half of MN. PS: a minor thaw is on the way. Hip hip hooray!

Extended Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Coating, 1-2" up north. Winds: NE 7-12. High: 21.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and quiet. Winds: N 5. Low: 10.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, not as chilly. Winds: SE 5-10. High: 32.

FRIDAY: Snowy coating MSP, few inches south? Winds: E 5-10. Wake-up: 30. High: 34.

SATURDAY: Lingering clouds and flakes. Winds: SE 5-10. Wake-up: 31. High: 35.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, thaw likely. Winds: SE 7-12. Wake-up: 31. High: 36.

MONDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Winds: SE 10-20. Wake-up: 30. High: 34.

TUESDAY: Rain-snow mix. Sloppy. Winds: SE 15-30. Wake-up: 32. High: 36.

This Day in Weather History

December 7th

1982: Due to unseasonably mild temperatures during the preceding weeks, a farmer near St. Bonifacius is able to bail his 4th crop of alfalfa hay on this day.

1927: A blizzard hits the Arrowhead region with heavy snows and 70 mph winds at Duluth.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

December 7th

Average High: 32F (Record: 54F set in 1939)

Average Low: 18F (Record: -20F set in 1972)

Record Rainfall: 0.56" set in 1883

Record Snowfall: 6.3" set in 1927

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

December 7th

Sunrise: 7:37am

Sunset: 4:31pm

Hours of Daylight: ~8 hours & 54 minutes

Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 1 minute & 8 seconds

Daylight LOST since Summer Solstice (June 21st): ~ 6 hour & 42 minutes

Moon Phase for December 7th at Midnight

0.1 Days After Full "Cold" Moon

"10:08 p.m. CST - December is usually considered the month that the winter cold fastens its grip on the Northern Hemisphere. Sometimes this moon is referred to as the Long Nights Moon, and the nights are indeed at their longest. The moon is above the horizon a long time. On occasion, this moon was also called the Moon before Yule. This particular full moon makes its highest arc across the sky because it is opposite to the low sun. And on this very same night, another celestial object will also be opposite to the sun: Mars, which arrives at opposition 87 minutes after the moon turns full. Depending on your location, you will see Mars shining like a brilliant yellow-orange star, either hovering very close below the moon, or you will see the moon actually pass in front of Mars, producing an occultation."

National High Temps on Wednesday

The weather outlook on Wednesday shows cooler than average temps across the Midwest and Western US. Meanwhile, it'll be warmer than average across the eastern half of the nation. Some locations across the Gulf Coast could warm into the 80s.

National Weather Outlook Wednesday

The weather outlook for Wednesday shows active weather in place across the Southern and Eastern US with areas of rain and thunder. Some of the rainfall across the Central US could be heavy enough for isolated flood concerns.

National Weather Outlook

A stalled frontal boundary across the Central US will be responsible for widespread showers and storms with locally heavy rainfall. Some of the rain could be heavy enough for isolated flood concerns. Meanwhile, there is another developing storm late in the week across the Pacific Northwest.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Weather Prediction Center, the extended precipitation outlook shows heavy precipitation across the Western US and through the Intermountain-West. There will also be another heavier batch of rain in the Central US over the next several days.

Snowfall Potential

According to the ECMWF (European model), areas of heavy snowfall will be found in the Western US, especially in the high elevations. There could also be plowable snow across parts of the Midwest and Great Lakes through mid month. Stay tuned...

