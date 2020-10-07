A tennis coach sexually molested one of his players on the campus of Holy Family High School in Victoria several years ago, according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday.

Timothy J. "TJ" Garin, 59, of Mound, was charged in Carver County District Court with fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct for allegedly molesting the girl in 2015.

The Catholic school fired Garin as the boys and girls head coach after administrators learned of the allegations, said Sheriff Jason Kamerud.

The girl was coached by then-assistant Garin starting in 2014, when she was 15 years old, through 2018, the complaint read.

Garin was arrested Tuesday and has since been released from jail. Reached by telephone, he declined to comment. His attorney, Justin Duffy, said that "at this point, these are allegations and we don't have any further comment."

Holy Family Principal Michael Brennan declined to answer questions about the accusations but released a statement that read, "We are appalled and saddened by this situation, and our thoughts are with the former student who came forward. After learning of these allegations in early September, Holy Family immediately notified the Carver County Sheriff's Office and placed Garin on administrative leave."

Timothy James Garin

Garin was an assistant girls tennis coach from August 2013 to October 2105 and took over the program in August 2016. The girls won the Class A (small school) state title in 2014 and qualified for the state tournament in 2015 and 2016.

He became the boys head tennis coach in April 2014.

Along with coaching tennis, Garin was an assistant for the girls hockey team from October 2012 to March 2016. Garin had no other responsibilities while with Holy Family beyond coaching.

According to the complaint:

On Sept. 4, school officials alerted law enforcement that a former student reported being sexually targeted by Garin starting in 2015.

Deputies learned that Garin sent texts complimenting her appearance and making overtly sexual overtures.

In 2016 during private lessons on campus, Garin kissed her on the neck, and touched clothing over her buttocks, legs and private area.

He's also suspected of sending her photos of his genitals and requesting nude photos of her in return. She declined.

Garin would tell the girl to delete his messages because he would go to jail if anyone found out.

Anyone with information about this case or other possible incidents involving Garin are asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 952-361-1231. Also, anonymous tips can be left at 952-361-1224.

Correction: Previous versions of this misstated one reference to the school in Victoria. It is Holy Family High School.