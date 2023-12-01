A 17-year-old boy pleaded guilty and was sentenced in Hennepin County Juvenile Court for his role in a shooting that wounded an on-duty Minneapolis police officer in August.

William Ward Jr., who did not fire the shot that struck the officer, was charged with attempted second-degree murder. The plea deal calls for him to receive treatment at the Red Wing juvenile facility for an indeterminate time and remain on extended probation with a suspended 13-year adult sentence until he's 21, according to court records.

At Ward's sentencing Wednesday, officer Jacob Spies provided a victim impact statement in front of his colleagues and Assistant Chief Katie Blackwell before Judge Mark Kappelhoff accepted the plea agreement.

MPD officials confirmed that Spies, a seven-year department veteran who was shot in the shoulder, was cleared to return to work full-time in early November.

Spies was pursuing a robbery suspect Aug. 11 on the North Side when gunfire struck the back of his shoulder. Four people were arrested and three faced charges of attempted second-degree murder or aiding attempted murder in the aftermath.

Frederick Leon Davis Jr., 19, of Minneapolis is accused of shooting Spies and his trial is slated for March.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office petitioned to have Ward, also of Minneapolis, certified as an adult and stand trial in adult court.

But last week, prosecutors and public defender's reached negotiation. In exchange for Ward admitting to the attempted murder charge, the state agreed to drop its petition and instead designate Ward as extended jurisdiction juvenile (EJJ), according to court records.

Charges do not list a motive for the shooting, or indicate whether the suspects knew they were shooting at law enforcement. In addition to driving an unmarked sedan with tinted windows, Spies was wearing a blue Minneapolis police T-shirt rather than full uniform.

According to the criminal complaint:

Just before 8 p.m., officers observed a white Chevrolet Equinox in the area of a robbery that had just occurred in north Minneapolis. The SUV initially pulled over but then sped away.

Spies was driving alone in the unmarked vehicle when he saw the Chevy about an hour later and pursued it for about a mile. As he crested a hill, Spies noticed the Chevy parked near by the curb with its lights off. Suddenly he was hit by a volley of automatic gunfire and felt his arm go numb.

Spies drove off and a backup officer pulled him from the vehicle and raced him to the hospital. Backup officers later spotted the Chevy and initiated a high-speed chase that continued for 26 blocks until the Chevy crashed into a parked car.

Two suspects, later identified as Davis and Nevaeh Lee Page, 20, fled on foot. Ward "stumbled out of the car with an apparent head injury," while another man— who wasn't charged— remained in the vehicle until he was arrested.

Investigators found two firearms in the car: a fully automatic Glock 19, equipped with a switch, on the front floorboard where Davis was sitting, as well as a Polymer 80 9-millimeter "ghost gun" without serial numbers in the back where Ward was sitting.

Preliminary ballistics evidence suggests the Glock fired 12 shots and the 9-mm fired three.

As part of the plea deal, Ward has a lifetime firearm ban.

Star Tribune staff writer Liz Sawyer contributed to this report.