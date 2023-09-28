Prosecutors say they intend to seek adult charges against the 17-year-old who was arrested this week for his suspected role in the shooting of a Minneapolis police officer several weeks ago.

William D. Ward Jr., of Minneapolis, was taken into custody on a charge of second-degree attempted murder in connection with the wounding on Aug. 11 of officer Jacob Spies while he was pursuing a robbery suspect on the North Side.

Spies, a seven-year department veteran, was struck in the back of the shoulder and taken to North Memorial Health in Robbinsdale, where he was treated and discharged overnight.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office noted in the juvenile petition that it will pursue having Ward's case moved to adult court, where a conviction would expose him to a harsher sentence.

Ward, who was 16 at the time of the shooting, remains in custody ahead of an Oct. 5 court appearance. A message was left with his attorney seeking a response to the allegations.

On the night of the shooting, Ward "stumbled out of the car with an apparent head injury" before being arrested at the scene, the charging document read. At some point, however, he was released and remained out of custody until his arrest this week.

Frederick Leon Davis, 19, of Minneapolis faces one count of attempted second-degree murder, and Nevaeh Lee Page, 20, of Brooklyn Park faces one count of aiding an offender. Davis is accused of firing the shot that hit Spies.