Taurid meteor shower nearing peak

Bare-branched trees and intervals of at least partly clear skies should make it easier for Minnesotans to watch this week for the North Taurids meteor shower, expected to peak Tuesday night. This annual event, known for about five meteors an hour, rewards patience with bright slow-moving streaks across the sky, according to EarthSky. Coming from the debris of comet Encke, the fast-moving rocks that burn as they enter the Earth’s atmosphere appear to originate from the Taurus constellation. This year, the shower may be more active than usual, according to NASA.