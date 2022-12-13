Opinion editor's note: Editorials represent the opinions of the Star Tribune Editorial Board, which operates independently from the newsroom.

Faribault school board members made a sensible decision this month by accepting a $1.1 million anti-drug grant to work on drug abuse prevention efforts for Black, Indigenous and other students of color.

The decision with only one board member dissenting came after a couple of board members had expressed concern about accepting a grant from the state that in their view could discriminate against white students. They argued that the district should only accept dollars that would benefit all students regardless of race.

The modest controversy over the issue points to a larger question about whether government funding that targets specific groups is unfair or discriminatory.

We'd argue that it is not. Similar grants, matching funds and other programs are often research-based and designed to help groups that have historically been marginalized or left out. They are designed not to detract from services to all students but to add to what is available.

Other state agencies and federal agencies have targeted funding streams to help economically disadvantaged, minority, female or other specific groups.

About 60% of students in the Faribault district are children of color. About 28% are Latino and 25% are Black. School officials in the southern Minnesota district sought the state grant after a Somali mother spoke to the board last summer about the local East African community's struggles with substance abuse.

The school district then applied for and won a Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS) grant from a fund that was set up last year for local governments, nonprofits and community groups to support drug abuse prevention efforts. The Faribault application includes salaries for three staff positions and $120,000 for six local culturally specific organizations to assist in surveying the community.

In defense of the grants, DHS officials said research demonstrates that people of color are less likely to be treated for addiction. Their own studies, combined with conversations they've had with "partners and the people we serve," show students of color need dedicated efforts.

"Evidence shows that services are more effective when they are culturally relevant," assistant DHS commissioner Eric Grumdahl told the Star Tribune. "DHS is deeply committed to eliminating disparities and will continue to support targeted efforts to improve behavioral health outcomes for all Minnesota youth."

Prior to the Faribault vote, Superintendent Jamie Bente urged the board to accept the funds, arguing that the district should pursue any grants that help any students. He added that if a particular grant leaves out a certain group, "then we will OK looking for funds to help that group as well."

Board Member Richard Olson cast the only dissenting vote. Board Member LeeAnn Lechtenberg, who had earlier raised concerns about the grant, said she reconsidered after talking with various community groups about drug abuse issues and was persuaded that no students would be excluded from the district's broader efforts to address drug abuse.

That was the right call — and one Minnesotans should hope will resonate in school districts across the state.