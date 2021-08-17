TOP STORIES
- Twin Cities transit strike averted: Following a year of difficult negotiations, the union representing more than 2,300 Metro Transit bus drivers, light-rail operators and others approved a new contract this week, averting a strike.
- U.S. likely to authorize booster shots: After struggling for months to persuade Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine, U.S. health officials could soon face a fresh challenge: talking vaccinated people into getting booster shots to gain longer-lasting protection as the delta variant sends infections soaring again.
- Coordinating with the Taliban: The U.S. military is coordinating with the Taliban while accelerating the airlift of Americans and Afghan allies from the Kabul airport, and also bringing in additional U.S. troops in a scramble to complete the evacuation in two weeks.
- Mask mandate opponent has COVID: Republican state Sen. André Jacque, one of the Wisconsin Legislature's most conservative lawmakers and a vocal opponent of mask and vaccine mandates, tested positive for COVID-19 last week and was hospitalized with pneumonia.
- Tropical storm feeds frustration in Haiti: Heavy rain from Tropical Storm Grace forced a temporary halt today to the Haitian government's response to the deadly weekend earthquake, feeding the growing anger and frustration among thousands who were left homeless.
- Bair Hugger lawsuits back reinstated: Nearly 6,000 lawsuits against 3M over its Bair Hugger patient-warming device are back in play after a federal appellate court overturned a lower court decision to dismiss them.
WATCH THIS
Leaving Kabul: In this NPR video, the British Army evacuated Afghan civilians and British nationals in Kabul as evacuation flights restarted today.
Talk to us! Send feedback on this newsletter, questions, story tips, ideas or anything else to talkers@startribune.com.
TRENDING
- Van Gogh or don't go? Here's why our critic hated the Immersive Van Gogh exhibit in Minneapolis.
- Large gift from former U professor: Twin Cities Public Television has received a $9 million gift that should bolster its reputation as a leader in educating children about science.
- Edward R. Murrow recognition: The Star Tribune has been recognized with a National Edward R. Murrow Award for its coverage of the death of George Floyd and the protests that followed.
SPORTS ROUNDUP
- Wolves trade former first-round pick: The Timberwolves traded Juancho Hernangomez and former top 6 pick Jarrett Culver to the Memphis Grizzlies for Patrick Beverley.
- Analysis of the Beverley trade: The deal addresses some key needs for the Wolves, andcloses the Jarrett Culver era in Minnesota with a thud.
- Tim Tebow's comeback story ends: The Jacksonville Jaguars waived Tim Tebow today, parting with the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner who switched from quarterback to tight end in hopes of rejuvenating his pro football career.
Did someone forward this newsletter to you? You can sign up for Talkers here.
WORTH A CLICK
Masks in schools: Explaining the debate over face coverings in classrooms.
FROM THE ARCHIVES
August 17, 2012: Lakeville South girls' cross country were ranked No. 1 in the preseason poll as they stretched out with the boys' team along a wall at Lakeville South High School. (Photo: Richard Sennott/Star Tribune)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune