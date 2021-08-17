TOP STORIES

Leaving Kabul: In this NPR video, the British Army evacuated Afghan civilians and British nationals in Kabul as evacuation flights restarted today.

Van Gogh or don't go? Here's why our critic hated the Immersive Van Gogh exhibit in Minneapolis.

: Twin Cities Public Television has received a $9 million gift that should bolster its reputation as a leader in educating children about science. Edward R. Murrow recognition: The Star Tribune has been recognized with a National Edward R. Murrow Award for its coverage of the death of George Floyd and the protests that followed.

Wolves trade former first-round pick : The Timberwolves traded Juancho Hernangomez and former top 6 pick Jarrett Culver to the Memphis Grizzlies for Patrick Beverley.

The deal addresses some key needs for the Wolves, andcloses the Jarrett Culver era in Minnesota with a thud. Tim Tebow's comeback story ends: The Jacksonville Jaguars waived Tim Tebow today, parting with the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner who switched from quarterback to tight end in hopes of rejuvenating his pro football career.

Masks in schools: Explaining the debate over face coverings in classrooms.

August 17, 2012: Lakeville South girls' cross country were ranked No. 1 in the preseason poll as they stretched out with the boys' team along a wall at Lakeville South High School. (Photo: Richard Sennott/Star Tribune)