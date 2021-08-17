The Star Tribune has been recognized with a National Edward R. Murrow Award for its coverage of the death of George Floyd and the protests that followed from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA), one of the highest honors in broadcast and digital journalism.

The Star Tribune was honored for continuing coverage by a large digital news organization for work that included a digital presentation of the week following Floyd's murder while he was in Minneapolis police custody and stories about the aftermath in our YouTube series, "Tomorrow Together," aimed at young adults.

The annual awards, which had more than 5,200 entries this year, were announced Tuesday. Other digital news winners included the Washington Post, Wall Street Journal, New York Times and the New Yorker.