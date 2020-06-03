Monday, May 25

About 8 p.m. on Memorial Day, two police officers respond to a call about an alleged forgery at Cup Foods, a local grocery store at 38th and Chicago in south Minneapolis, according to the criminal complaint against Derek Chauvin. The following sequence of events is taken from that complaint:

Minneapolis police officers Thomas Lane and J Alexander Kueng arrive at Cup Foods after the owner calls 911 and says someone used a counterfeit $20 bill when buying merchandise. Lane and Kueng approach Floyd, who is in a car with two other people.

Lane points his gun at Floyd, who places his hands on the steering wheel. After holstering his gun, Lane pulls him out of the car and handcuffs him.

When the officers try to put Floyd in the squad car, he stiffens and falls to the ground and says he is claustrophobic.

Officer Chauvin arrives with his partner, Tou Thao, and the four officers struggle as they put Floyd in the squad car.

Chauvin pulls Floyd from the car. With Floyd lying on his stomach on the street, Chauvin puts his knee on Floyd’s neck.

Floyd cries out for help.

“Mama.” “Please.” “I can’t breathe.”

For 2 minutes and 53 seconds, Floyd appears unconscious. When an ambulance arrives, Chauvin removes his knee from Floyd’s neck, 8 minutes and 46 seconds after he first put it there.

Floyd is pronounced dead at 9:25 p.m. after first responders work for nearly an hour to resuscitate him.