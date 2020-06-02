The truck driver who drove onto the 35W Bridge and narrowly missed hitting protesters over the weekend was released from jail Tuesday afternoon as prosecutors continue investigating whether he should be charged with a crime.

Bogdan Vechirko, 35, of Otsego, Minn., was jailed Sunday evening on suspicion of assault and held in the Hennepin County jail until midday Tuesday in connection with his empty fuel tanker careening through a crowd marching to protest the May 25 death of George Floyd after being restrained by Minneapolis police.

The County Attorney's Office had until noon Tuesday to hold Vechirko without charges before they had to release him, pending further investigation, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said in a statement Tuesday.

"Investigators are in the process of gathering additional information and answers to aid in the charging decision," the statement says.

Earlier Tuesday, a relative of Vechirko's said that the harrowing incident was unintentional.

Art Loghinov said he has spoken with Bogdan Vechirko since Sunday's near-deadly sequence of events and is convinced that the incident on the bridge was "not his fault. ... He didn't mean for it to happen. He didn't have any intent to harm or do anything bad to anybody."

Bogdan Vechirko

State Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said Monday that the driver "panicked, and he just kept barreling forward" but did not breach any barriers put up to protect the protesters and was not aiming for anyone.

Several among those on the bridge disputed that, including Drew Valle, who said the driver showed "a callous disregard for someone's humanity."

Loghinov and others in the family commissioned a 45-second video that features Vechirko's wife appealing for financial help on behalf of the couple.

Liudmila Vechirko, who is eight months' pregnant, says in Russian as subtitles roll below, "Due to multiple requests, I am recording this video for those who care and want to help our family." She then holds up a piece of paper with an address for a PayPal fundraising account.

Liudmila Vechirko adds that "our credit cards are frozen since they stole his wallet, phone and all the belongings in the truck's cabin. I am very thankful for all your open hearts."

Loghinov also said the family is "very thankful for the people who came to rescue him and very grateful for the police" who fended off some of the marchers who began attacking Bogdan Vechirko after his truck came to a stop halfway across the bridge over the Mississippi River.

The couple's financial situation is under pressure from Bogdan Vechirko missing work, his wife being pregnant and the potential for legal bills in connection with the incident, Loghinov said.

"They are not a rich family," Loghinov said. "He is a hard worker and the only one bringing money to the family.

Loghinov said Bogdan Vechirko came to the United States from Russia when he was 4 years old and met Liudmila in Minnesota.

"He's a nice, friendly guy," Loghinov said. "He was just going home."