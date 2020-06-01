In an unusual legal maneuver, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison will take the lead in the prosecution of the Minneapolis police officer charged with killing George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died last week in police custody.

Gov. Tim Walz said Sunday that he concluded Ellison needed to take over the case from the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office at the urging of Floyd’s family, community activists, and some members of the Minneapolis City Council seeking a vigorous prosecution of the officer, 44-year-old Derek Chauvin.

“This decision is one that I feel takes us in that direction and the step to start getting the justice for George Floyd,” Walz said Sunday. “When I spoke to the Floyd family they were very clear: they wanted the system to work for them. They wanted to believe that there was trust and they wanted to feel like the facts would be heard and justice would be served.”

Ellison said he plans to “bring to bear all the resources necessary” to prosecute the case. “I just want to let the public know we are pursuing justice, we are pursuing truth, we are doing it vigorously,” Ellison said.

Earlier Sunday, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said that he asked for Ellison’s help and that the state attorney general agreed to be a full partner in the proceedings.

“There have been recent developments in the facts of the case where the help and expertise of the Attorney General would be valuable,” Freeman said in a statement.

Asked what would happen if he and Freeman disagree, Ellison told reporters that he expects the two of them will work constructively together. “The governor has asked me to take this case and that’s what we’re going to do,” he said. “I anticipate we’re going to be working constructively together.”

Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in connection with Floyd’s death, which followed his arrest for allegedly passing a counterfeit $20 bill. Video of the arrest showed Chauvin holding his knee for several minutes on Floyd’s neck as he lay cuffed on the street near the intersection of Chicago Av. S. and 38th Street.

Chauvin also was accused of ignoring another officer who expressed concerns about Floyd as he lay handcuffed on the ground, pleading that he could not breathe.

Chauvin was fired along with three other officers who were at the scene. He was moved Sunday from the Ramsey County jail to the Hennepin County jail. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance at 1 p.m. Monday in Hennepin County Court.

The charges have not quelled protests that are entering their second week, drawing tens of thousands of demonstrators, many of them angry that Chauvin is not facing more serious murder charges or that the other three officers have not been charged.

Ellison had told reporters in previous interviews that he expected additional charges to come against Chauvin and that the three other officers — Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng — would also be charged in connection with Floyd’s death. But on Sunday he said he will not be providing an update on additional charges at this time.

“It’s just too early to discuss that,” he said.

Ellison and Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington led a task force last year aimed at curbing deadly police encounters. Calls for the Legislature to take up recommendations from a 34-page report released by the group in February have intensified since Floyd’s death.

Ellison said it is not unprecedented for his office’s criminal division to take over cases for county attorney’s offices, but the practice is more common in smaller counties. The move also came just two days after Freeman highlighted his office’s experience trying officers, in particular its success in securing the conviction of Mohamed Noor, a Minneapolis police officer found guilty in the shooting death of a woman in south Minneapolis.