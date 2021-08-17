The Timberwolves acquired one of the NBA's better defensive players, veteran point guard Patrick Beverley, on Tuesday. An NBA source confirmed the trade of Beverley, who changed teams for the second time in two days.

The Wolves sent Jarrett Culver and Juancho Hernangomez to Memphis in exchange for the 33-year-old Beverley, who played last season for the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Clippers shipped him to Memphis on Monday along with Rajon Rondo and ex-Gopher Daniel Oturu for guard Eric Bledsoe.

Beverley was limited to 37 games last season because of injury.

After playing two seasons at Arkansas, Beverley worked his way to the NBA by playing in the Ukraine, Greece and Russia. He made his NBA debut with Houston, where current Wolves coach Chris Finch was an assistant, in 2013 after playing in the development league with Rio Grande Valley, a team that current Wolves president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas ran.

After five seasons with the Rockets, Beverley was traded to the Clippers in 2017 with six other players and a No. 1 pick for Chris Paul.

In 468 regular season NBA games, Beverley averages 8.8 points and 3.4 assists. He has played in 59 playoff games. He is set to make $14.3 million next season before his contract expires.

The 6-9 Hernangomez, 25, was acquired from Denver during the 2019-20 season. He averaged 7.2 points in 52 games, six of them starts, last season.

Culver, 22, helped Texas Tech to the NCAA title game in 2019 before the Red Raiders lost to Virginia at U.S. Bank Stadium. He was the sixth overall pick in the 2019 draft by Phoenix, which traded him to the Wolves that night for the No. 11 pick and Dario Saric. After a rookie season where he averaged 9.2 points, Culver was injured for much of last season and played in only 35 games, averaging 5.3 points per game.