The biggest names in U.S. soccer will be joined by one of America's hottest young R&B singers when the MLS All-Star Game hits the Twin Cities in August.

Khalid, the Grammy-nominated Texas electro-crooner whose hits include "Talk" and "Young, Dumb & Broke," will perform an MLS All-Star Concert on Monday, Aug. 8, two days before the game.

While the game is taking place at Allianz Field in St. Paul — which has yet to host a major concert since Minnesota United FC began playing there in 2019 — the Khalid concert will take place at The Commons park outside U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis.

Tickets for the general-admission concert are on sale for $25 via MLSsoccer.com/All-Star or SeatGeek.com. All profits from the show will go toward Twin Cities-based racial and economic justice organization The Alliance, MLS organizers said.

Last seen in town headlining Xcel Energy Center in 2019, Khalid made it big via streaming and social-media sites at age 19 in 2017, the year he jumped from the Fine Line to Myth nightclub for local appearances.

He was due to finally drop his second album last year, tentatively "Everything Is Changing," but its release was delayed. You can bet he's not hitting the road to promote old material, though.