DULUTH — A popular North Shore drop-in spot, Sydney's Frozen Custard and Wood-Fired Pizza in downtown Grand Marais, is currently on fire according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

The fire was reported at 11:09 a.m., according to the sheriff's office.

Linda Jurek, executive director of Visit Cook County, reported a busy scene the fire, where winds seemingly contained the fire to mostly just the restaurant rather than spreading to nearby businesses. The memory of the April 2020 fire that destroyed the restaurant Crooked Spoon and the retail spaces Picnic & Pine and White Pine North, which were all formerly located on Wisconsin Street, was fresh in her mind.

"This is merely less than a block away," said Jurek.

The building will be a total loss, she said.

Jurek described Sydney's as a seasonal spot for "yummy" custard and "awesome" pizza. It's the last stop before the town's Artist Point — a spot known for its scenic views and jagged rocks near the Grand Marais Coast Guard Station.

Sydney's, which hadn't yet opened for the season, is owned by local entrepreneur Bruce Block.