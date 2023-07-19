An SUV driver was killed after colliding with a semitrailer truck at an intersection in western Minnesota, officials said.
The crash occurred about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday roughly 7 miles east of Benson, the State Patrol said.
The semi was westbound on Hwy. 9 while the SUV driver was heading south on County Road 31 and "failed to stop at the intersection" before the collision, a statement from the patrol said.
The SUV driver was identified by the patrol as Jordan L.R. Kuchera, 35, of Grand Forks. The semi driver, 64-year-old Jeffrey R. King, of Spicer, Minn., was not hurt, according to the patrol.
