The initial court appearance Wednesday afternoon for the man charged in the fatal shooting of a motorist traveling on a highway in Plymouth was pushed back a day because Hennepin County sheriff's deputies said he was too violent for him to meet with his attorney and attend the virtual hearing.

Jamal L. Smith, 33, of Chicago, was extradited from a jail in central Illinois, where he was captured on Aug. 24, and booked Tuesday night in the Hennepin County jail.

In the moments before the hearing was to start for Smith and other defendants, prosecutor Judith Cole told public defense attorney Shauna Kieffer of the difficulty deputies were having with her client.

Kieffer requested from Judge David Moreno a one-day delay which was granted, meaning Smith remains jailed in lieu of $2 million preliminary bail.

"Deputies said he was too violent," Cole said during the virtual court gathering that included attendance by two of Boughton's family members, brother Chad Boughton and mother Nova Boughton, according to the digital roster of observers and court officials.

When Cole pressed Kieffer to go ahead with the hearing absent her consulting with Smith for the first time, the public defender said, "I have not spoken to this man, and it's a very serious case. ... I just don't want to do that without having ever seen him."

Jay Boughton Credit: Family submission

A moment later, the clerk announced, "Per order of the judge, that matter will be moved to tomorrow so that a public defender can talk to them if they so choose."

The attorneys' back and forth did not reveal any specifics of Smith's actions in the jail that forced the delay. The Star Tribune has asked the Sheriff's Office for details.

Smith is being held on charges of second-degree intentional murder and aiding an offender after the fact for allegedly shooting from his vehicle and killing 56-year-old Jay Boughton on July 6 as they each drove on southbound Hwy. 169 near Rockford Road, with Boughton's teenage son at his side.

Smith's arrest in Decatur came four days after charges were filed on Aug. 20 and then sealed by a judge from public view until Sept. 3.

Wednesday's hearing will likely take up among other things legal representation for Smith, who has applied to the court for a public defender, and what the bail amount should be as the case goes forward.

According to the charges, Boughton's son, Harrison, told police that the suspect's SUV pulled up and his father "gestured" at its driver. Within 10 seconds, the son said, the driver's side passenger window was shattered by a bullet and his father was slumped over.

Two medical experts who have studied the public record of this incident are describing the killing as a clear act of road rage.

After finding traffic surveillance video of the suspect's SUV, police tracked it to an Arden Hills veterinary hospital, whose own security video showed the driver wearing a white shirt with a strap across his chest.

On July 23, a towing company told police it had the vehicle in its impound lot. Investigators found it had been rented by a woman in April 2021 and later reported stolen when it wasn't returned.

Police also found a Facebook Live video on Smith's page of him that resembled the suspect in surveillance video.

After Smith's arrest, Boughton's brother-in-law, Stephen Robinson, told WCCO Radio that authorities told the family that the SUV's driver wanted to move into the right lane, but Boughton gave a shrug toward the SUV before being shot.

Police Chief Erik Fadden has said there was more than one person in the SUV with Smith, but he declined to say how many. According to the charges, two other people are under investigation, but no additional arrests have been announced.

The police chief has declined to call Boughton's death a case of road rage but rather "some sort of traffic altercation." However, two experts in human behavior have reviewed the public court filings and news media accounts, and both classified the shooting as a road rage incident.

"This is somebody who was clearly was very, very angry and behaved in an impulsive manner," said Dr. Mark Reinecke, professor emeritus of psychiatry and behavioral science at Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill. "It's a pretty classic case of road rage."

Reinecke said the rage appears to have been prompted by a misreading of a gesture by Boughton toward someone in another vehicle.

"It's a whole set of cognitive and emotional processes that lead a person when they are frustrated, and they feel threatened and become enraged. And I suspect that's what happened here."

Dr. Darshan Mehta, an associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, said he puts the shooting "on a very extreme level" when considering the various forms that road rage takes.

"This is a fight response here," said Mehta, whose areas of expertise include behavioral change. "To have someone have the action of pulling out a gun … the fight response overrides any ability to really think about the consequences of their action."