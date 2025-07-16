Twin Cities regional park visitation rose during the pandemic. It’s still high.

It was July 2020, and Minnesotans were feeling isolated and cooped up. Some of the early COVID-19 restrictions were lifting, and the weather was getting nicer.
Bev Moe, a dedicated hiker and active member of Twin Cities hiking meet-ups, organized a Friday morning hike — capped at 10 people in accordance with pandemic rules — at Three Rivers Park District’s Hyland Park Reserve in Bloomington.
The Hyland Sole Mates, now a bigger group, are still hiking every Friday.
“We do it all year round,” Moe said on a hike last week celebrating the group’s five year anniversary. “We do it in the winter, too.”
Moe and her hiking friends are among the many thousands of people across the Twin Cities who have made regional parks and trails a fixture in their lives since the pandemic. Visits boomed during the pandemic, according to estimates from the Metropolitan Council. They’ve remained at near-record levels since then, despite a slight dip in 2024 researchers largely attribute to rain.
“There were a lot of people that really felt like they were introduced to the regional system during COVID,” said Emmett Mullin, the Met Council’s manager of regional parks and natural resources.
People are visiting parks in their own backyards more, park operators say, and thanks to more flexible work schedules, they’re visiting at more times of the day.
“Park use is around the clock,” said Boe Carlson, superintendent of Three Rivers Parks in the west and south metro. “Pre-COVID, where it was typical holidays, weekends, evenings, that kind of thing. Now you’re seeing it every day. I think the flexibility of people’s schedules, they’re finding more opportunities to go to the parks and utilize them.”