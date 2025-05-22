Twin Cities

Minneapolis and St. Paul parks rank in top 5 in U.S. again this year, but we’re slipping

Irvine, Calif., and Cincinnati have muscled into the elite tier, according to annual rankings by the Trust for Public Land.

By Josie Albertson-Grove

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 22, 2025 at 11:00AM
A runner jogs around Lake of the Isles in Minneapolis in 2024. Minneapolis ranked third and St. Paul fifth nationally for their in public park systems, according to a 2025 national ranking by the Trust for Public Land. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Minneapolis and St. Paul are slipping in the Trust for Public Land’s ranking of city park systems.

Both of the Twin Cities are still in the top five out of 100 larger cities included in the ranking, but other cities’ progress knocked Minneapolis and St. Paul down a spot each, to third and fifth place nationally.

Washington, D.C., retained the top spot, with Irvine, Calif., and Cincinnati improving in the ranking to take second and fourth place, knocking down the Twin Cities with major park expansions.

The annual ranking of big-city park systems by the Trust for Public Land, a nonprofit advocating for access to outdoor space, considers factors such as how many residents can walk to a park and how much cities spend on their parks. (The Cincinnati Enquirer reported that the nonprofit’s change to allow cemeteries to count as parklands helped boost their rank.)

The Trust for Public Land has also been active in building parks in the Twin Cities, including the Bruce Vento Nature Sanctuary, which the St. Paul City Council this week renamed WaKaƞ Típi, the Dakota name for a cave in the park.

“No other state can claim what Minnesota can: two nation-leading park systems in its largest cities,” said Sophie Harris Vorhoff, Minnesota State Director for the Trust for Public Land, in a statement. “As other communities raise the bar, we’re reminded that continued investment is essential to keep our parks strong, accessible, and equitable.”

St. Paul has plans to expand its park system in the years to come, including the completion of the Grand Round parkway system, and the new Pedro Park in downtown, which is under construction this summer.

Nearly all St. Paulites and Minneapolitans live near a park, according to the trust. In both cities, 99% of residents can walk to a park within 10 minutes.

The Twin Cities also score well in the equitability of that access. In both cities, parkland is nearly as accessible to people who live in poor neighborhoods and neighborhoods where most residents are people of color, as it is for residents of wealthier, whiter neighborhoods.

Both cities also spend far more than the national average on parks per capita. St. Paul spends $248 per capita on its park system and Minneapolis spends $324, according to the trust, compared to a national average of $133 per person.

The Trust for Public Land uses a 100-point scale to rank park systems. The top 10 are:

  1. Washington, D.C. 85.5
    1. Irvine, Calif. 84.3
      1. Minneapolis 83.6
        1. Cincinnati 82.0
          1. St. Paul 81.8
            1. San Francisco 80.2
              1. Arlington, Va. 77.9
                1. Seattle 77.4
                  1. Portland, Ore. 76.0
                    1. Denver 75.1
                      Josie Albertson-Grove

                      Reporter

                      Josie Albertson-Grove covers politics and government for the Star Tribune.

                      See Moreicon

