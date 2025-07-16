Eat & Drink

Gavin Kaysen’s new Synergy Series book showcases Minneapolis as a food town

The chef’s second self-published book is a window into the popular dinner series and details efforts to lure top chefs to the city to cook at Spoon and Stable.

By Joy Summers

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 16, 2025 at 11:00AM
Chef Gavin Kaysen, left, closed out the first year of Synergy Series dinners with mentor Daniel Boulud. The chef was at Spoon and Stable in December 2016. (Bonjwing Lee)

On the outside, it’s an exclusive dinner inside a fancy restaurant in the North Loop that only a few can afford to attend.

But Gavin Kaysen’s Synergy Series, which lures internationally renowned chefs to his hometown restaurant Spoon and Stable, tells a deeper story of life, hospitality and the way food creates connections. Kaysen gives Twin Cities diners access to these chefs, including Sean Brock, Kristin Kish, Daniel Boulud and more, inside his second self-published book "The Synergy Series" (May 2025, $50).

Each section highlights a year of dinners, which began in 2016, with help from editor and photographer Bonjwing Lee. Chefs share thoughts on their careers and the menu served, and offer a recipe of significance for home cooks.

"The Synergy Series" is Gavin Kaysen's self-published chronicling of his efforts to bring top-tier chefs to Minneapolis.

Presented as a whole, the book holds up a mirror to the culinary community that informs Kaysen’s storied career while building bridges to future generations of cooks.

Chef and restaurateur Emeril Lagasse, next up on the Synergy Series circuit, calls the book a “tool for learning the importance of mentorship and building relationships in the culinary industry.”

But perhaps the most poignant entry is from the 2022 dinner with James Kent. Kaysen described the chef, a close friend, as having “an electrifying way of brightening any room he walked into.” Kent unexpectedly passed away in 2024, and Kent’s wife Kelly wrote lovingly of her late husband, echoing the sentiments of the kinship and her gratitude for the way the hospitality world surrounded her family in their loss.

Each dinner and entry is personal to the chefs, who oftentimes share the vulnerability behind their success and failures while setting a table for larger conversations around food. Find the book online at gavinkaysen.com.

"The Synergy Series" book offers a behind-the-scenes look at the dinners, which included Dominique Crenn in December 2017. (Libby Anderson)
Joy Summers

Food and Drink Reporter

Joy Summers is a St. Paul-based food reporter who has been covering Twin Cities restaurants since 2010. She joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in 2021.

