The alleged shooter who killed a 16-year-old boy in Brooklyn Park last week was charged Monday with murder.

Marcus A. Thornton, 18, who did not have a permanent address listed, was charged in Hennepin County District Court with one count of intentional second-degree murder.

He is accused of shooting Varney G. Kennedy Jr., 16, of Golden Valley, about 3:42 p.m. on Aug. 17 outside a market in the 5700 block of Brookdale Dr. N.

Thornton was charged via arrest warrant and was not in custody as of late Monday afternoon.

According to the criminal complaint: A witness told police he walked to the market with Thornton. The witness bought $10 worth of marijuana and entered the store while Thornton stayed in the parking lot to sell marijuana vaping cartridges. The witness heard the shooting while inside.

A male at the scene carried Kennedy toward police. Kennedy had an apparent gunshot wound to his side. Officers performed lifesaving measures before Kennedy was taken to North Memorial Medical Center, where he was taken into surgery. He died at the hospital.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office determined that Kennedy died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Surveillance video from a city camera showed Thornton standing outside a car, pulling an apparent gun out of his waistband and pointing it at the passenger window, which then shattered.

Several people directed police to an apartment building nearby. Police recovered surveillance video that allegedly showed Thornton running by the courtyard, throwing his sweatshirt and shoes onto a balcony belonging to the associate who had accompanied him to the store, entering the building and then leaving later in different clothing, the charges said.

Thornton's whereabouts are unknown, according to the complaint.

CHAO XIONG