Super Bowl LIX preview: Mark Craig’s five extra points

Answer: Yes. How do we know this? Because the Eagles quarterback did so in the Super Bowl two years ago, with one giant, game-changing exception, of course. If Jalen Hurts doesn’t fumble on linebacker Nick Bolton’s 36-yard scoop-and-score in the second quarter, it’s Hurts — not Mahomes — who wins MVP and the Eagles who are going for a second Super Bowl victory in three years, not the Chiefs who are going for an unprecedented three-peat. Hurts threw for 304 yards and a touchdown. He ran for a team-high 70 yards and three more touchdowns on 15 carries (4.7). There’s been much consternation about Philly’s passing attack, which mustered only 259 yards total in its first two playoff victories. But Hurts did turn things around a bit in the NFC title game with 246 yards and a touchdown on 20-for-28 passing.