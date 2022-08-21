Mostly Sunny Monday

A quiet day is expected to start the work week here in the metro, with filtered sunshine at times as we head throughout Monday. Morning temperatures will start off in the low 60s, climbing to the low 80s.

Most of the state will see mainly sunny skies to a mix of sun and clouds as we start the work week on Monday. By late day, a few showers/thunderstorms will be possible across far northern Minnesota ahead of a slow-moving cold front. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s across the state - around average in southern Minnesota, but up to 7F or so degrees above average in northern parts.

_______________________________________________

Temperature Trend This Week

Along with that sunshine to being the week, temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid-80s through Wednesday. After a cold front passes through heading into the start of the State Fair, temperatures will cool a touch to end the week into the upper 70s. Overall, not too bad for the last third of August!

_______________________________________________

Mid-Week Rain Chance

Forecast radar from 7 AM Wednesday to 7 AM Thursday.

As a cold front dips south out of Canada during the middle of the week, we will watch at least the chance of some showers and storms in the metro later Wednesday into Wednesday Night. While a few showers or storms may linger into the first day of the State Fair Thursday, the better chances of rain will be in southern Minnesota or south of the state.

_______________________________________________

Start Of The State Fair Thursday

As mentioned above, we could see a lingering shower or storm into the first day of the State Fair on Thursday, otherwise, a sun/cloud mix is expected with temperatures in the upper 70s.

_______________________________________________

Sunny Start To The Week

By D.J. Kayser, filling in for Paul Douglas

After our recent rains, I finally had to do something I've been able to avoid over the past month and a half or so: mow the lawn! It's undoubtedly a strange site to see a green lawn vs. the brown it has been. Despite the recent rains, MSP since June 1st is over 6" below average and 4.70" below average since January 1st. Over the past year (Aug. 21, 2021-Aug. 20, 2022), we're just over 4" below average. So, no matter how you slice it... we need a bit more rain out there.

We'll start the week off sunny here across southern Minnesota. Rain chances increase late Wednesday into Wednesday Night, with a lingering shower possible to begin the State Fair Thursday. Storm chances move back in next weekend.

According to the Minnesota DNR/State Climatology Office, it rains about three or four days during the stretch of the State Fair. You always hope it doesn't rain on whatever day you have set aside to enjoy the animals or some corn! Last year it rained on half the days of the State Fair (six out of twelve), with a grand total of 3.94".

_______________________________________________

D.J.'s Extended Twin Cities Forecast

MONDAY: Filtered sun at times. Wake up 62. High 83. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind NW 3-8 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny. Scattered northern MN showers. Wake up 64. High 84. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind SE 3-8 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Late day/overnight storms. Wake up 65. High 82. Chance of precipitation 40%. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. An isolated shower? Wake up 63. High 79. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind NE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Wake up 61. High 80. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Storms move in throughout the day. Wake up 64. High 81. Chance of precipitation 50%. Wind S 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Lingering AM storm. PM redevelopment. Wake up 67. High 81. Chance of precipitation 50%. Wind S 5-10 mph.

_______________________________________________

Minneapolis Weather Almanac And Sun Data

August 22nd

*Length Of Day: 13 hours, 44 minutes, and 18 seconds

*Daylight LOST Since Yesterday: 2 minutes and 53 seconds

*When Do We Drop Below 13 Hours Of Daylight?: September 6 (12 hours, 59 minutes, 29 seconds)

*When Does The Sun Start Rising At/After 7 AM?: September 22nd (7:00 AM)

*When Does The Sun Start Setting At/Before 8 PM?: August 26th (8:00 PM)

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

August 22nd

1910: Daylight is dimmed in Duluth due to smoke from Rocky Mountain forest fires.

1870: Downpours across southern Minnesota produce 5 inches at Sibley, and 3.49 at Ft. Snelling. Much of the wheat crop is damaged.

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

We will be closely paying attention to the Southern Plains and lower Mississippi Valley on Monday, as heavy rain is expected to fall as we head through the day. In some areas, this will be on top of heavy rain from Sunday. Showers and storms are also expected in the Northern Rockies and the eastern United States.

Beneficial (though potentially too much in a short amount of time) rainfall will fall across the Southern Plains and lower Mississippi Valley over the next few days, with rainfall tallies of 4-8" expected in some locations. This could lead to flash flooding.

While Potential Tropical Cyclone Four fizzled as it reached northern Mexico this weekend, we already have our eye on another tropical wave out in the eastern Atlantic that'll have a low chance of development over the next five days as it works westward. Maybe this is the Atlantic finally starting to wake up as we get closer to the climatological peak around September 11th.

_______________________________________________

Wave created by Tonga volcano eruption reached 90 metres - nine times taller than 2011 Japan tsunami

More from the University of Bath: "The initial tsunami wave created by the eruption of the underwater Hunga Tonga Ha'apai volcano in Tonga in January 2022 reached 90 metres in height, around nine times taller than that from the highly destructive 2011 Japan tsunami, new research has found. An international research team says the eruption should serve as a wake-up call for international groups looking to protect people from similar events in future, claiming that detection and monitoring systems for volcano-based tsunamis are '30 years behind' comparable tools used to detect earthquake-based events."

Forecasting the future to protect monarchs

More from Michigan State University: "The outlook for monarch butterflies isn't great right now. In fact, the International Union for the Conservation of Nature, or IUCN, just added North America's monarchs to its list of endangered species. With news like this, it can be easy to overlook the reasons to be hopeful that we can protect these iconic insects from extinction. But those bright spots are there if people know where to look. Now, there are forecasts to help guide conservation, thanks to Michigan State University's Elise Zipkin and her colleagues. Working with extensive data sets and established models, the team has forecasted which counties in the midwestern U.S. and Ontario, Canada, are most likely to offer the most hospitable breeding grounds for monarchs in the face of climate change."

Carbon dioxide removal is growing. So is the need for a code of conduct.

More from protocol: "Interest in carbon dioxide removal has exploded over the past few years. Money from Big Tech and venture capitalists is funding a growing array of startups, with over $1.4 billion poured into the climate tech space this past quarter. But there are potential ethical issues that should be addressed before the industry gold rush goes too far. "The really uncharted territory is what CDR means for environmental and social justice, and that's where I see a lack of understanding," said Lauren Gifford, a postdoctoral research associate at the University of Arizona, who has studied carbon governance for over a decade. She and other scientists worry that nascent technologies like direct air capture are being deployed without sufficient oversight or forethought about potential unintended negative consequences."

_______________________________________________

Thanks for checking in and have a great day! Don't forget to follow me on Twitter (@dkayserwx) and like me on Facebook (Meteorologist D.J. Kayser).

- D.J. Kayser