IMPACT PLAYER: Aaron Hicks, Baltimore
The former Twins outfielder, rejuvenating his career after getting released by the Yankees in May, lined an RBI single to tie the score in the eighth inning.
BY THE NUMBERS
8 Twins victories in Sonny Gray's 17 starts, and only three of 11 since May 1, despite his 2.50 ERA.
2 Run-scoring hits by Hicks in his two career at-bats against Jhoan Duran.
21 Consecutive shutout innings by Twins pitching until Orioles' two-run rally in the eighth inning.
