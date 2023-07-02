The Orioles scored three runs in three games at Camden Yards this weekend. But since their opposition was the offense-deficient Twins, that was still enough to win a game.

And in the most shocking way possible, too.

Jhoan Duran, summoned to preserve what the Twins hoped would be their second consecutive 1-0 victory, instead surrendered three hits and two runs, and the Orioles prevented the Twins from sweeping the series with a 2-1 victory.

Sonny Gray was brilliant for six shutout innings, and Griffin Jax extended his streak to 17 consecutive scoreless outings with a three-batter seventh inning. But Duran, who saved Saturday's victory, was unusually hittable a day later. He gave up three consecutive one-out singles, the last by former Twins outfielder Aaron Hicks to drive in Adley Rutschman with the tying run.

After a groundout, Duran fell behind pinch hitter Ryan O'Hearn with three straight balls, and chose an intentional ball four to load the bases. But he then hit Jordan Westburg on the left hand with a 101-mph fastball, his 34th pitch of the inning, forcing in Anthony Santander with the go-ahead run.

That was enough to beat the Twins, who despite their public vows to improve their offensive production, come home having scored only two runs in the final 23 innings of the series.

They managed only six hits in the series finale, and went 1-for-4 with runners in scoring position, and 4-for-17 for the series. The exception on Sunday was Willi Castro's two-out double off Orioles lefthander Cole Irvin in the fifth inning, a hit that drove in Byron Buxton from second base.

