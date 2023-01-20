One-Pan Roasted Salmon with White Beans and Fennel

Serves 4.

Starting off by roasting sliced fennel gave it time to soften and brown before the other ingredients were added. By the time the salmon was perfectly cooked through, the vegetables were tender. The cherry tomatoes gave off flavorful juices, which, with the addition of extra compound butter and some lemon juice, made a luscious sauce that tied the whole dish together. From "The Complete Modern Pantry" by America's Test Kitchen.

• 2 (1-lb.) fennel bulbs, stalks discarded, bulbs halved, cored, and sliced ¼ inch thick

• 2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided

• 1 1/4 tsp. table salt, divided

• 3/4 tsp. pepper, divided

• 2 (15-oz.) cans cannellini beans, rinsed

• 1/4 c. dry white wine

• 3 cloves garlic (2 sliced thin, 1 minced), divided

• 6 tbsp. unsalted butter, softened

• 1 tsp. minced fresh thyme or ¼ teaspoon dried

• 1 tsp. grated lemon zest plus 1 tablespoon juice

• 4 (6- to 8-oz.) skinless salmon fillets, 1 to 1 1/2 in. thick

• 2 tbsp. chopped fresh parsley, optional

Directions

Adjust oven rack to middle position and heat oven to 450 degrees. Toss fennel, 1 tablespoon oil, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper together on rimmed baking sheet. Spread fennel into even layer and roast until beginning to brown around edges, about 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, toss beans, wine, sliced garlic, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon pepper, and remaining 1 tablespoon oil together in bowl. Combine butter, thyme, lemon zest and minced garlic in small bowl. Pat salmon dry with paper towels and sprinkle with remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Spread 1 tablespoon butter mixture on top of each fillet.

Remove sheet from oven. Add bean mixture to sheet with fennel, stir to combine, and spread into even layer. Arrange salmon on top of bean mixture, butter side up. Roast until centers of fillets register 125 degrees (for medium-rare), 17 to 20 minutes.

Transfer salmon to serving platter. Stir lemon juice and remaining 2 tablespoons butter mixture into bean mixture, transfer to serving platter with salmon, and sprinkle with parsley, if using. Serve.