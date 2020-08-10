GAME 16 of 60

IMPACT PLAYER

Greg Holland, Kansas City

The former Royals closer pitched for the third day in a row, and once again set the tone by shutting out the Twins.

BY THE NUMBERS

1 Career victories by Brady Singer, a 2018 first-round pick who pitched five strong innings.

3 Hits in 12 at-bats with runners in scoring position for the Twins during the three games.

3 Times a Twins starter has thrown more than 95 pitches this season; all are by Jose Berrios, who threw 96 Sunday.

PHIL MILLER