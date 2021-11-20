Dozens of people rallied outside of U.S. Bank Stadium to support students who have experienced racism at school on Friday, including a Prior Lake teen who was racially harassed.

The demonstration organized by the Youth Alliance and by nonprofit Minnesota Teen Activists, was well attended by students and adults outraged by a video showing two students using racist language to harass the 14-year-old student and to also support other students who experienced racism at their schools.

"I was sick to my stomach," said Nyagach Kueth, 17, of when she saw the video. "That was complete and utter discrimination and racism."

The demonstration comes after hundreds gathered outside of Prior Lake High School last week to protest a video. In the video, a girl used a racial slur several times as she berated her victim. Another girl can be heard in the background also using the slur.

Sudanese families also attended the demonstration to show their support for the 14-year-old girl.

"This behavior must be put to an end," said Juma Artema, 50, of Inver Grove Heights. "The school district needs to work in creating an environment that all kids feel at home, not for them to be called names."

Artema said he was deeply upset when he heard about the video.

"Our children deserve the same right as everyone else," he said.