Prior Lake school officials and the Savage police are investigating a viral video of a student bullying another student and repeatedly using a racial slur.

"Our schools do not tolerate racism and hate speech," Teri Staloch, Prior Lake-Savage school district superintendent, said in an e-mail Wednesday night. "We remain focused on our priority of providing safe, supportive and inclusive learning environments for all students."

In a letter to parents, Prior Lake High School Principal John Bezek said he gathered student leaders to discuss how the school could move forward from the incident.

"Racist messages like the ones in the video create an environment that is hostile to learning," he wrote. "I want to assure students and staff that we are committed to their safety and emotional well-being."

Additional police officers were at the high school Wednesday as an extra safety measure, according to Staloch.

The video was widely shared on social media, including by civil rights activist and journalist Shaun King. In the video, a girl used the racial slur several times as she berated an unnamed victim. Another girl could be heard in the background also using the slur.

The Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community condemned the video and said one of the girls in the video was a member of its community.

"As a tribal nation, we are acutely aware of the destructive nature of racist thoughts and acts," the tribe's social media post said.

