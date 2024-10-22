Critics’ picks: The 14 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week

In his quest to promote unity and urge people to vote, the wondrous music maker has undertaken a brief 11-city campaign with the mouthful title Sing Your Song! As We Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart Tour. It takes its name from Wonder’s new single, “Can We Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart,” advocating for “joy over anger, kindness over recrimination, peace over war.” Of course, the 25-time Grammy winner will do the classics like “Higher Ground” and “Living for the City” and comment about the state of the nation, as he is wont to do. (8 p.m. Sun., Target Center, 600 1st Av. N., Mpls., $54.50 and up, axs.com)