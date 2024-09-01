Review: Stephen Sanchez gets fans swooning and all shook up at State Fair grandstand

Most of the 19 songs were taken from “Angel Face (Club Deluxe),” featuring the Sacramento native’s refreshingly retro pre-Beatles pop sound. The bravura ballad “Until I Found You” found Sanchez an audience (2 billion streams) and a No. 1 fan in Elton John, who invited him to sing the song at last year’s Glastonbury Festival. To fill out Saturday’s set with the right vintage vibe, Sanchez, who sounds like the son of Roy Orbison and Patsy Cline, threw in covers of Paul Anka’s dreamy “Put Your Head on My Shoulder” and Orbison’s “Oh, Pretty Woman.”