Law enforcement said Tuesday they've received tips about a missing Stearns County family but are still searching for all six due to concerns for the welfare of the children.

The father, Robert Herrington, was arrested Aug. 8 for allegedly violating a no-contact order when he was found with his ex-partner, Erika Herrington, and their children inside a storage unit in St. Augusta, Minn.

On Saturday, officials said Erika Herrington and the children — Landon and Carter, 8; Briella, 3; and Delilah, 2 — were believed to be traveling with Robert Herrington in a 2015 Hyundai Sonata. The car is white with a black top and Minnesota license BWD 364.

"Due to a history of domestic abuse this is not a safe environment for the children to be in," the release said.

Officials said the case does not meet the criteria for an Amber Alert.