The Stearns County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in finding a couple and their four young children, saying the wife and children may be in danger.

Robert and Erika Herrington and their four children — Landon and Carter, 8; Briella, 3, and Delilah, 2 — are believed to be together and traveling in a 2015 Hyundai Sonata described as white with a black top and displaying Minnesota license BWD 364.

A domestic assault no-contact order is in place forbidding Robert Herrington from being around his wife or children. "There is concern for the children's welfare due to this and other conditions they may be in," the Sheriff's Office said in a tweet.

Anyone who sees the Herringtons, their vehicle or has information is asked to call 320-251-4240 or 911.

STAFF REPORT