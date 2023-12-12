ST. CLOUD — A 34-year-old woman was sentenced to serve six days in jail and write an apology letter to a Somali family she threatened to kill during a hate-filled tirade in October 2022.

Alyssa M. Holmberg, of Ogilvie, Minn., was charged in Stearns County District Court with felonies of burglary and threats of violence, as well gross misdemeanors for bias-motivated assault and assaulting a police officer in connection with the incident at a Waite Park apartment building.

In July, Holmberg pleaded guilty to one felony count of threats of violence using a Norgaard plea, which allows her to claim she cannot remember committing the crime because she was under the influence. On Monday, Stearns County Judge Laura Moehrle sentenced Holmberg to six days in jail with credit for six days served, according to Chad Perius, assistant chief in the criminal division of Stearns County Attorney's Office.

Moehrle stayed a 364-day sentence for two years with the conditions Holmberg follow the terms of her probation. She also must write letters of apology to the victims.

According to the criminal complaint, a 911 call from a family sent police to an apartment building in the 200 block of 3rd Street S, where they found Holmberg chasing a man and yelling at him. Holmberg then kicked an officer and called her vulgar names while being handcuffed.

The man being chased told police he was walking on the sidewalk near the apartment building when Holmberg shouted "Somali, move!" and threw a jar of salsa at the man's back, documents state.

A girl in the family said Holmberg walked into her apartment, said she hated Somalis and screamed that she was going to kill her and her family. Holmberg threw an object at the girl and left, then walked back in screaming. While inside the apartment, Holmberg pushed a man to the ground and knocked over a baby who was sitting on the floor.

Three family members said 911 was called once Holmberg was pounding on the door trying to get in a third time.

Holmberg's attorney, Jason Migala, did not respond to a request for comment on the sentencing.