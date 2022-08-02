BECKER — A vote on a proposed policy that would ban so-called "divisive" concepts from Becker school district was delayed Monday after the district received threats of legal action concerning the policy.

The draft policy, which was written by three school board members as part of the district's policy committee, states the purpose of the policy is to ensure all students and staff are treated in a "respectful, unbiased, fair and equitable manner." But the policy goes on to dictate that, if passed, "neither political indoctrination or the teaching of inherently divisive concepts will be allowed" and classrooms must be free of any personal bias.

That, by many in the school community and state, is being interpreted as the district trying to stifle free speech, suppress LBGTQ students and advocates, and prohibit the accurate teaching of history and other subjects.

"It is, frankly, hard to know where to begin in unpacking the problems with this general policy statement," said Meg Luger-Nikolai, attorney with the statewide teachers union Education Minnesota, who noted the prohibition of personal bias could make the reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance — which requires showing prejudice in favor of the U.S. and its flag — an opportunity for discipline for staff and students.

Education Minnesota also chastised the board for a new district communications plan passed in May that states teachers can't speak to anyone outside the district about school happenings unless it is pre-approved and conforms to the district's communication goals.

Chris Williams, press secretary for Education Minnesota, said if the polices are not revised, the union could sue the district, which would be the first time in Minnesota the union would consider legal action against a school district for a "gag order on teachers."

Becker High School senior Ella Rick told school board members on Aug. 1, 2022, that the proposed policy to ban “divisive” topics from schools won’t prepare students for the real world.

The school board on Monday voted to table the discussion on the proposed policy, dubbed 471, but did not discuss the communication plan. The policy committee — made up of board members Pete Weismann, Connie Robinson and Ryan Obermoller — plans to meet again after the policy is reviewed by legal counsel, likely before the next board meeting Sept. 12.

Becker Superintendent Jeremy Schmidt said after the meeting he recommended the policy be vetted by legal counsel to ensure it doesn't violate personal rights. Many board policies use language drafted by the Minnesota School Boards Association but the MSBA does not have a similar policy banning "divisive" topics.

The district also garnered criticism from the state chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, a state LGBTQ advocacy group and the district's own teachers union.

"It seems unconstitutional. It seem unpatriotic and runs counter to our district's vision of 'Preparing self-directed learners to thrive in a changing global community,'" said Ben Pany, co-president of the Becker Education Association. "We will take legal action if needed because we must stand up for providing a safe space for all."

The ACLU of Minnesota sent the district a letter stating the policy as written significantly interferes with the First Amendment rights of students and undermines equity and inclusion. And OutFront Minnesota — an organization supporting lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender rights — sent a letter stating the organization is troubled by a concerning pattern of behavior by the district regarding LGBTQ students, staff and community members.

In March, more than 100 protesters attended a controversial Becker school board meeting where members of the Child Protection League talked about what they called the "worrisome" increase of transgender youth and other LGBTQ issues.

The Child Protection League describes itself as an organization to protecting children from exploitation and indoctrination. One of the group's founders, Barb Anderson, was also part of the Parents Action League — a similar anti-LGBTQ group actively involved with the Anoka-Hennepin School District when it saw a rash of suicides and a lawsuit claiming the district didn't respond to harassment on the basis of sexual orientation.

Following the March meeting, two school board members resigned; former board member Cindy Graham said she resigned following the lack of respect from students who repeatedly interrupted the presentation with chants of "gay rights are human rights."

A couple dozen students attended the board meeting Monday. Senior Ella Rick spoke during the open forum part of the meeting.

"High school is supposed to prepare students for the real world," Rick said. "Becker claims to be doing this but [this] policy prepares students for a censored and non-inclusive world."

Only one of the 11 speakers Monday spoke in favor of the proposed policy.

"I think [the] policy ... seeks to ensure that fundamental values of our nation are taught to students and seeks to prevent efforts to denigrate or mischaracterize those fundamental values," said Russ Armstrong, a Becker resident. "I think the target for 471 wasn't so much personal pronouns and LGBT and etcetera as it was [critical race theory], as CRT teaches a different America than what we've all experienced."

Critical race theory is a concept exploring systemic racism. But in many conservative media and activist circles, it has become a blanket term for equity efforts in institutions including schools.

Advisers for the school's Gender-Sexuality Alliance (GSA) club said Monday they are worried they will be targeted by the policy if it is approved. Art teacher Jo Eichler said she helped form the GSA club more than a decade ago after LGBTQ students came to her looking for a safe place. The bullying and discrimination felt by students has also been felt by staff, Eichler said.

"As an ally, I've had LGBTQ staff members come to me about their experiences in this district," she said. "It has been heartbreaking to listen to the lack of support and the discrimination they have faced. We have lost truly remarkable teachers and coaches who have left this district because it isn't safe for them to be themselves here."

Heather Abrahamson, GSA adviser and history teacher, said the policy would interfere with state-approved education standards — such as lessons on political parties and the adoption of the Constitution — in addition to unfairly targeting LGBTQ students.

"This is always on my mind," Abrahamson said. "How am I going to teach? How am I going to support the GSA kids? How am I going to stand up for what I believe in and stand up for human rights with this hanging over my head?"